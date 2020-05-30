Home

MOORE, Betty. Passed away after a long illness On Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (deceased) Much loved mum of Carol and Barry, Garry and Leonie, Kerry, Vicki, and Glen. Loving nana to her 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great Grandchild. Forever in our hearts, sleep well mum until we meet again. Betty's life will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, On Tuesday 2 June at 3.00 pm followed by private Cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
