Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty MILLIKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Collins) MILLIKEN

Add a Memory
Betty (Collins) MILLIKEN Notice
MILLIKEN, Betty (nee Collins). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 19 July 2020, aged 92, at Eden Lifestyle and Care Village. Dearly loved wife of her late husband Morris (Monty), mother of Catherine, Thomas and John, mother-in-law of Sue, grandmother of Anna, Sonny and Patrick, and great-grandmother of Louis and Florence. A private cremation will be held, to be followed at a later date (yet to be confirmed) by a Service of Celebration when current travel restrictions permit overseas family to attend.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -