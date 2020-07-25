|
MILLIKEN, Betty (nee Collins). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 19 July 2020, aged 92, at Eden Lifestyle and Care Village. Dearly loved wife of her late husband Morris (Monty), mother of Catherine, Thomas and John, mother-in-law of Sue, grandmother of Anna, Sonny and Patrick, and great-grandmother of Louis and Florence. A private cremation will be held, to be followed at a later date (yet to be confirmed) by a Service of Celebration when current travel restrictions permit overseas family to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020