|
|
|
ANDERSON, Betty Marion (nee Deeming). Passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on 9th December 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved partner of Ernie Armstrong, loved wife of the late Des Anderson, Bob Fogden, and Morice (Duke) Winsor. Treasured Mum of Marion and Ray (late) Stagg, Lee (late) and Cheryl Winsor, Glenn and Mandy (late) Winsor, Debbie and Robert Withers, and step mum of Paul Anderson, Janice van Huenen, Moira Neale, Keith and Dianne Harris, Russell and Heather Armstrong, and their families. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland, would be appreicated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff at Franklin Memorial for their wonderful care of Betty. "Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never." A service for Betty will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Monday 16th December at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019