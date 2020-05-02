|
STUART, Betty Margaret (nee Johnson). Passed away 24 April 2020, aged 82 years. Wife of the late John, mother of Wendy, Sandra and Julie. Loved Nana of Aaron, Megan and Hayley. Mother-in-law to Peter, Lance and Colin. 'Now at peace' Thank you to the staff at Hodgson House and Tauranga Hospital. Due to current restrictions a private cremation for Betty has been held. A memorial to celebrate Betty's life will be announced at a later date. Messages to: "Stuart family", C/- PO Box 89-166, Torbay, Auckland 0630.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020