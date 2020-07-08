Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HAWKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Margaret HAWKEN

Add a Memory
Betty Margaret HAWKEN Notice
HAWKEN, Betty Margaret. On July 4th 2020 suddenly but peacefully aged 80 years, late of Manurewa. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Much loved mum of Wayne, Lloyd and Denise and mother in law of Dave Martin. Loved Nana of Daniel, Darayl, Elise, Ethan, Jade, Jessie, Caleb, Malaney, Vaughan and Ryan. And a loving great Nana. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -