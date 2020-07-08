|
HAWKEN, Betty Margaret. On July 4th 2020 suddenly but peacefully aged 80 years, late of Manurewa. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Much loved mum of Wayne, Lloyd and Denise and mother in law of Dave Martin. Loved Nana of Daniel, Darayl, Elise, Ethan, Jade, Jessie, Caleb, Malaney, Vaughan and Ryan. And a loving great Nana. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020