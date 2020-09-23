|
DOWNS, Betty Margaret. Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Monday 21 September, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her loving family. A service in her memory will be held at Whakatu Presbyterian Church, 271 Songer Street, Stoke on Friday 25 September at 2pm. Messages to 13 Haile Lane, Pohara, Takaka 7183. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020