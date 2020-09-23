Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Whakatu Presbyterian Church
271 Songer Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DOWNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Margaret DOWNS

Add a Memory
Betty Margaret DOWNS Notice
DOWNS, Betty Margaret. Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Monday 21 September, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her loving family. A service in her memory will be held at Whakatu Presbyterian Church, 271 Songer Street, Stoke on Friday 25 September at 2pm. Messages to 13 Haile Lane, Pohara, Takaka 7183. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -