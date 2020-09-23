|
TATE, Betty Mae. Peacefully on Saturday 19 September 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Geoff Sargent (Balcultha), Linda, Sandra and Tony Hickmott, Derek and Joanne Tate (Ngaruawahia), and Vivienne. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street Hamilton, on Saturday 26 September 2020 at 1.30pm. Betty will be laid to rest with Ken at the Hastings RSA Lawn Cemetery. All communication to the Tate Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020