Betty Mae (Dixon) POOLE

Betty Mae (Dixon) POOLE Notice
POOLE, Betty Mae (nee Dixon). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga, on Monday 29th July 2019 in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Clif, and dearly loved mother and mother in law of Judy and Wayne Laing, David and Jenny, Ronda and Ken Stirling, and Pam and John Harcourt. Treasured grandmother and great grandmother. Grateful thanks for the extraordinary care provided by the Bethlehem Views staff. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday 2nd August at 1.30pm at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga. Messages to the Poole family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
