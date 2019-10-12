|
JOHNSON, Betty Louise. Passed away peacefully on 8th October 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mum of Tricia and Tommy. Adored Gama of James and Grace. Treasured sister of Sandy and the late Pat. A service for Betty will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Main Road, Huntly on Monday 14 October at 1.30 pm. Correspondence to the Johnson Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240 Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019