Betty Lorraine (Coldicutt) HANSON

Betty Lorraine (Coldicutt) HANSON Notice
HANSON, Betty Lorraine (nee Coldicutt). On Friday 24th April 2020 peacefully at home Te Kauwhata in her 91st year. Much loved wife of Ron (deceased), loved mother of Stephen and Jacqui, Janet (deceased), Phillip and Paddy (Australia), Linda and Martin Plant and Peter (deceased). Treasured Mumma of Chris, Sarah and Andrew, Louise and Adam, Andrew, Jack, Max, Emily and Natalie. Precious Great Mumma to Mikayla, Zaine, Amelia, Jacob, Ethan, Izzy and Jack. Celebration of Betty's life will be held at a future date when lockdown restrictions allow. Correspondence to PO Box 50 Te Kauwhata Yesterday's Influence Today's memories Tomorrow's reunion To God be the glory.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
