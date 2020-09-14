Home

Betty Lorena Mavis GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Betty Lorena Mavis. Passed away peacefully 12 September 2020, aged 93, at Bernadette Rest Home with family by her side. Much loved daughter, sister, mother, aunty, and "Nana" to her family of 5 generations. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Betty's wishes. Betty's family would like to show their appreciation to the wonderful staff at Bernadette Rest Home. All Messages to the Graham family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
