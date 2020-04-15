Home

LEYLAND, Betty Lillian (nee Tozer). Born 21 July 1920, Betty passed away peacefully on Easter Saturday 2020. Much loved wife of the late Tony. Adored mother and mother-in-law of David and Judi, Philip and Kate, Steve and Cherry, Barbara and Jim. Cherished nana to Mark, Anton, Rachel, Sam, Tom, Sophia, Rebecca, Moana, Reuben, Martine and their partners. Grand-nan to Summer, Yaan, Natalya, Kyla, Cruz, Sapphire and Athena. You were the world to all of us. We will miss you dearly.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
