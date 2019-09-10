|
SAUNDERS, Betty Kate. Passed away peacefully on September 6th 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Judy, Lyn and Roger, and Louise and Alwyn. Loved nana of David, Rachael, Jenine, and Craig; and great nana of Sienna and Cooper. Much loved sister of Gladys and Frank. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset Care at Karaka for the respect and care given to Betty. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr of Wood and Elliot Streets Papakura on Thursday the 12th of September at 1:30pm, followed by private cremation. All correspondence to the Saunders Family, c/- Fountains Funerals, P.O. Box 72-341 Papakura 2244
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019