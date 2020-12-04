|
WEDGWOOD, Betty June. (Flowers with Pleasure) born 21 st February, 1936, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 1 st December, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Jack Wedgwood and much loved mother of Steve (and Cathy), Vicki, and Lianne. Special grandmother of Logan (and Christina), Amanda, Rochelle (and Junior), Siobhan, Ben, Jac, David, Genevieve, Aaron, Brieanna-Joie, Josiah, Emanoelle, and Asher. Extra- special great-grandmother of Israel, Ramiyah, Levi, and Nico. June's life will be honoured at a service to be held at Scott's Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, at 11am on Tuesday 8 th December followed by light refreshments. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020