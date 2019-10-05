Home

Betty Joan WOOLSEY

Betty Joan WOOLSEY Notice
WOOLSEY, Betty Joan. Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of October 2019. Devoted wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Alison, Colin and Rona, Robyn and Ron, and Janice and Ralph. Adored Nana of Cheyne, Karla, Sandi, Scott, Hamish, Kirsty, Gracie, Andrew, Kevin, Simon and Nicole. Great Nana of 8. Always in our hearts. A private cremation is to be held. All communications c/o Robyn McMillan, 18 Ulster Road, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
