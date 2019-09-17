Home

Betty Irene (Schultz) MOWATT

Betty Irene (Schultz) MOWATT Notice
MOWATT, Betty Irene (nee Schultz). Passed away peacefully on 14 September 2019 at Powley House aged 90. Wife of the late Don, loving mother of Johnny (deceased) and Simone (Cyprus) and grandmother of Ashley, Zachary, and Caitlin. Loved friend of the Abramczyk family. 'A sparkling lady, she will be missed.' A graveside service will be held at Matiere Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Matiere on Friday 20 September 2019 at 12.30pm. Any communications to Davis Funerals PO Box 56013 Dominion Rd Mt Eden 1446 Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
