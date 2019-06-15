Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Betty HUTCHINSON

Betty HUTCHINSON Notice
HUTCHINSON, Betty. On 30th May 2019, peacefully, at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. In her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of Howard (deceased), and wonderful Mother and Mother- in -law to John and Maryanne, Jan and Ken Baguley. Grandmother to Paul, Shane, Tania and Scott, Campbell and Sally. Great Grandmother to 13. Sister and sister-in-law to Joy and Ron Barclay (deceased), and John and Mavis Lusty. Cherished Memories and loved forever by her Family. A Family celebration of Betty's life has been held. All communications to Betty's Family C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87-233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
