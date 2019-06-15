|
|
|
HUTCHINSON, Betty. On 30th May 2019, peacefully, at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. In her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of Howard (deceased), and wonderful Mother and Mother- in -law to John and Maryanne, Jan and Ken Baguley. Grandmother to Paul, Shane, Tania and Scott, Campbell and Sally. Great Grandmother to 13. Sister and sister-in-law to Joy and Ron Barclay (deceased), and John and Mavis Lusty. Cherished Memories and loved forever by her Family. A Family celebration of Betty's life has been held. All communications to Betty's Family C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87-233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More