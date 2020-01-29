Home

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Jude's Anglican Church
25 Saint Jude Street
Avondale
Betty (Hadfield) HUMAN


1920 - 2020
HUMAN, Betty (nee Hadfield). 7 March 1920 - 27 January 2020 On 27 January 2020, peacefully at Mercy Parklands, Ellerslie, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Human. Loved sister of the late Tui Grant and the late Stan Hadfield. Loved aunt of Ian, Alison, Peter and Mal, Barry and Theresa, Wendy and Terry, Richard, and Dennis. Dear friend of Frances. A service of thanksgiving for Betty's long life will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, 25 Saint Jude Street, Avondale on Tuesday, 4 February at 1.00pm.
