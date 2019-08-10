|
|
|
HORI, Betty. 8 August 1928 - 8 August 2019. On her 91st birthday, Betty passed peacefully at home in the presence of her children. Loved wife of the late Maraki (Mac senior), cherished mum of Robin, Jack, Laurice, Lyn, Gerald, Brian, Joy and Tracey. Betty was also blessed to have numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Whakatane 7th Day Adventist Church, James Street, Whakatane on Monday August 12 at 10.00am. Betty will then lie for a short period at Tauanui Marae, Waimana followed by a private burial at the urupa. Communications please to the Hori family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019