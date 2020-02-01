Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
HONEYBUN, Betty. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 27th January 2020, at Bruce McLaren Village, Howick. Loving wife of David (Deceased), mother of Chris and Kaye, mother-in-law of Debbie and Nana to Natalie. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday the 5th of February 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland, 1741, would be very much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
