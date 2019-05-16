Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Betty Hilda (Hilford) DOHERTY Notice
DOHERTY, Betty Hilda (nee Hilford). Peacefully in Tauranga, with her family by her side, on Tuesday 14th May 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Beloved mother, mother- in- law, nana, and gran, of Janice and Andrew, Ross, Annette, Lynley (deceased) and Steve, Helen and Nick, Katie, Emma, Hamish, Caitlin, Christopher, Lani, Louis, Tom, Tayla, and Paige. A service for Betty will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Saturday 18th May at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Doherty family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
