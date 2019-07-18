Home

Betty Helen FAESEN

Betty Helen FAESEN Notice
FAESEN, Betty Helen. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 16 July 2019 with Helen by her side at the age of 93. Devoted wife of the late Jacob (Jim). Adored and strong Mum of Helen and mother in law of John. Proud Nana of James, Maryke and Hamish. You have left a large void. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 24 July at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
