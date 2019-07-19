|
GRANTHAM, Betty Heather. Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday 15th July 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Alan, Bev, Jim and Maureen, Don, Ann and Neville. Cherished Grandma of Roslyn and Tim; Michael and Judith; Gemma and Eddie; Shea and Amy, and their partners. Great Grandma of Zoe and Leo. Special thanks to the carers and staff at Liston Heights Rest Home and the staff at Taupo Hospital. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 23rd July at 11.00am, followed by burial in Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Grantham Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019