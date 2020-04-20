|
|
|
ROBERTS, Betty Florence (nee Pugh). On 18 April 2020 at Bert Sutcliffe Rest Home, age 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen; much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Helen, Karen and Jeff Couchman, Andy and Michelle; cherished Nana of Paul, Daniel and Annalie, Luke and Hayley, Logan and Jenny, Christopher and Ebony, Emma, Michael, and Anna; loved Great-Nana of Noah, Maja, Mio, Stevie, Summar, Nathan, Natalia, Ben, Josh, and Alistair. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bert Sutcliffe Rest Home for their recent compassionate and unfailing care of Mum, and to Tina and Anne for their dedicated years of service and friendship. A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020