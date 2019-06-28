Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Florence JONES

Add a Memory
Betty Florence JONES Notice
JONES, Betty Florence. On June 26, 2019, at North Shore Hospital, after a short illness, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Dave Osborne; Linda Bennett and the late Roger; and fondly remembered by Richard Norburn. Loving Nan of Mark and Donna, Keith and Jackie, Craig and Lee; Naomi and Mark and great Nan of her 8 great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. A service for Betty will be held at the Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth on Tuesday July 2nd, at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Betty would have preferred donations to Blesma at www.blesma.org in honour of her son Roger.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.