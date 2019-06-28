|
JONES, Betty Florence. On June 26, 2019, at North Shore Hospital, after a short illness, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Dave Osborne; Linda Bennett and the late Roger; and fondly remembered by Richard Norburn. Loving Nan of Mark and Donna, Keith and Jackie, Craig and Lee; Naomi and Mark and great Nan of her 8 great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. A service for Betty will be held at the Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth on Tuesday July 2nd, at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Betty would have preferred donations to Blesma at www.blesma.org in honour of her son Roger.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019