Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ATTWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Fay (Ross) ATTWOOD

Add a Memory
Betty Fay (Ross) ATTWOOD Notice
ATTWOOD, Betty Fay (nee Ross). Passed away peacefully on 10 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Reginald (Reg), a loving mother and mother in law to Valerie and Rodger, and Christine and Brian. Loved grandmother of Philip and Mandy, Haydon and Melanie, Alison and Tim, and Ian. A much cherished great grandmother of Sophie, Makayla, Cory, Ethan, Lucy and the late Liam. A special thanks to all staff at Lady Elizabeth Rest Home for their love and care. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Monday 16 December at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -