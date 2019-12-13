|
|
|
ATTWOOD, Betty Fay (nee Ross). Passed away peacefully on 10 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Reginald (Reg), a loving mother and mother in law to Valerie and Rodger, and Christine and Brian. Loved grandmother of Philip and Mandy, Haydon and Melanie, Alison and Tim, and Ian. A much cherished great grandmother of Sophie, Makayla, Cory, Ethan, Lucy and the late Liam. A special thanks to all staff at Lady Elizabeth Rest Home for their love and care. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Monday 16 December at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019