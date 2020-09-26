|
BOSWELL, Betty Evelyn. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 24th September 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Percy. Much loved mother of Arthur, Jeanette, Comer, and Cherry. Treasured nana of her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A service for Betty will be held at The Mount Harbour Chapel, corner of Puriri and Tawa Street Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 29th September at 12.30pm. Messages to the Boswell family c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020