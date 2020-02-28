Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
143 13th Avenue
Tauranga
View Map
Betty Esther NICOL

Betty Esther NICOL Notice
NICOL, Betty Esther. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 27th February 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurie. Much loved mother and mother in law of Karen, Wayne and Christine, and Christine. Treasured nana to Mark and Aaron, and great gran to Conor, Aoife, and Ruairi. A service for Betty will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Saturday 29th February at 4pm. Messages to the Nicol family C/- PO Box 53130 Auckland Airport 2150.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
