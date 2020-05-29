Home

LONGVILLE, Betty Ella (nee Faulkner). Passed away suddenly at Middlemore Hospital on 26 May 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Bob, Denise and Matthew. Proud Nana to Clinton, Aaron, Kelly and Lauren, and their partners Kiri, Tamara, Quinton and Darryn. Loved Gran to her great grandchildren, Jardin, Brandon, Maia, Ryan, Hayden, Mikayla and Luke. God has you in his keeping and we have you in our hearts. A service for Betty will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Tuesday 2 June at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
