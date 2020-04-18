Home

Betty Elaine ADDENBROOKE

ADDENBROOKE, Betty Elaine. On 11 April 2020 (Easter) Betty passed away peacefully, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Adrian; much loved mother of Stephen (Dianne) and Christine; Gran/Nan of Angela (James), Suzanne (Jerome), Kiri, Zac and Josh; Gran-Gran of Jackson, Cooper and Leo. Betty's family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cambridge Resthaven for their kindness and care, with special thanks to nursing staff Cess and Gina. May she now rest in peace with Adrian and family members by her side. Due to current circumstances we have held a private cremation. We would appreciate all communications to be sent to: C Rundle, 18 Dempsey St, Remuera, Auckland 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
