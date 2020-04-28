Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty TILLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Edith (Knight) TILLETT


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Betty Edith (Knight) TILLETT Notice
TILLETT, Betty Edith (nee Knight). Born July 23, 1926. Passed away on April 24, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Rex Tillett and Jock Cassie. Cherished mother, mother-in-law to Andrew and Maria Cassie, and adored Nana to Terri and Ian, Minda and Fua and Amber. Treasured Granny to Tamara, Che, Stevie, Deon, Keleni, Aubrey, Rylee and Tokatumoana and a loved great, great granny to Bryce, Maria, Lavinia and Hunter. Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, you will never leave our hearts and minds. You were adored by all who met you and your light will shine forever more. A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Andrew and Maria Cassie, Po Box 113, Kawhia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -