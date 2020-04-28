|
TILLETT, Betty Edith (nee Knight). Born July 23, 1926. Passed away on April 24, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Rex Tillett and Jock Cassie. Cherished mother, mother-in-law to Andrew and Maria Cassie, and adored Nana to Terri and Ian, Minda and Fua and Amber. Treasured Granny to Tamara, Che, Stevie, Deon, Keleni, Aubrey, Rylee and Tokatumoana and a loved great, great granny to Bryce, Maria, Lavinia and Hunter. Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, you will never leave our hearts and minds. You were adored by all who met you and your light will shine forever more. A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Andrew and Maria Cassie, Po Box 113, Kawhia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020