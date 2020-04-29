|
TILLETT, Betty Edith (formerly Cassie) (nee Knight). Born 23 July 1926. Treasured wife of the late Rex Tillett and Jock Cassie. Darling Mum of Glenis and Mother-in-law of Murray. Cherished Nana of Bruce and Sharon and "Betty" to Donna and Keith, Matthew, James and Fiona. Beloved Great Nan of Sarah, Terry, Flynn, Shae, Mikayla, Rosheen, Max, Jake, Oliver and baby Zane. Great Great Nan of Alicia, Sasha, Lorenzo and Kyara A wonderfully special lady, who loved life and her family. Such precious time I spent with Mum in her final days that will never be forgotten. So many calls from all her nieces and nephews as she was special to so many of them. A party to celebrate Mum's life will be held at a later date. You will always be in my heart Mum. Nothing could separate us. Fly high sweet pea. All communications to Tillett family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020