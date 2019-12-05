Home

MARSHALL, Betty Dunell. ATS Sergeant WI4458 Passed away gently on 2 December 2019 aged 99. Loving and much-loved Mother and Mother-in-law of David and Cathy, Alison (deceased), Mary and Joanne. Loved Gran of Daniel and Great Gran of Oskar and Victor. A celebration of Betty's long life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Saturday 7 December at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Ranfurly Care Society Inc.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
