Betty Dorothy BANNAN-LADD

Betty Dorothy BANNAN-LADD Notice
BANNAN-LADD, Betty Dorothy. (Aged 80.) Passed peacefully, at The Orchards Retirement Village Care Home, Auckland on Wednesday 20th April 2020. She was the dearly loved wife of Don, loved and respected mum and mum-in-law of Karyn and Bruce, the loved mother of Martin and his partner Jody. Treasured Nana Betty of Sarah, Dane and Chase, Nana-in-law to Mark and the adored special Great Nana Betty (Betty Nana) of Isla. Step Nana Betty to Michelle, Sandra and Glenn, and loved step great nana to their children. Loved step mum and step mum in-law of Ian and Cath, Sue and Peter and step nana of Lilly and the late Harry, Mia and Max. Sister of Shirley and Jimmy. A special thank you for the compassion and care shown by the Care Home staff at The Orchards. A service was held on Tuesday 26th May at North Shore Memorial Park. 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, followed by a private cremation. Any communication please send to Don Ladd, The Orchards, Apartment 3101, 123 Stanley Road, Glenfield, Auckland 0629.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
