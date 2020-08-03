|
|
|
HOGARTH, Betty Doris (Bet). Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Village on 1 August 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Jamie, Carolyn and Mark and Tracey. Cherished grandmother to Terri, Jason, Matthew, Mitchell, Jeremy, Tim and Nicola. A service to celebrate Bet's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 6 August at 12.30pm. The family would like to thank all the staff at Evelyn Page for their care, love and compassion. When someone you love becomes a memory ... The memory becomes a treasure.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020