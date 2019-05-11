Home

DON, Betty. 18 October 1935 - 10 May 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dorie and RoiDon. Loved sister of the late Warne, the late Warwick, Carol, Barry and loved sister-in-law of Keith Ercolano. Much loved aunt of John and Linnet and special 'Gabby' of Arabella and Tanu. Messages to The Don Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and these can be made at the service. A private family cremation will be held and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Betty's life at the Beachside Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
