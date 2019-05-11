|
|
|
DON, Betty. 18 October 1935 - 10 May 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dorie and RoiDon. Loved sister of the late Warne, the late Warwick, Carol, Barry and loved sister-in-law of Keith Ercolano. Much loved aunt of John and Linnet and special 'Gabby' of Arabella and Tanu. Messages to The Don Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and these can be made at the service. A private family cremation will be held and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Betty's life at the Beachside Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More