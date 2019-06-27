Home

Betty Dolores FRASER-PAYNE

Betty Dolores FRASER-PAYNE Notice
FRASER-PAYNE, Betty Dolores. Died peacefully at Cantabria Rest home, Rotorua, on Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Bernie and the late Brian. Cherished mother of Daralyn, Sharon, Garth, Wanda, Marlene, Desiree, Nigel, Rachel, Michele, Gordon and their partners. Adored grandmother of 24 and great grandmother of 21. Forever in our hearts In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral to celebrate the life of Betty will be held at the Lake Rerewhakaaitu Settlers' Hall, 14 Ash Pit Road, Rerewhakaaitu on Monday 1 July at 11am. Thereafter, private burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
