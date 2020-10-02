Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Orewa Presbyterian Church
107 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Cahill THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Betty Cahill THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Betty Cahill. Died peacefully on 30 September 2020, in her 101st year, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mother of Gaynor and Graham, Barry and Soraja, loved grandmother of Robert and Liz, David and Janey, Michael and Kirsty, Nicholas and Monique, Carl and Tim, Travis and Nicole, and Mitchell and proud GG of her 10 great grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Maygrove Lifecare Resthome. A funeral will be held at Orewa Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Saturday 10 October at 11am .



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -