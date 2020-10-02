|
THOMPSON, Betty Cahill. Died peacefully on 30 September 2020, in her 101st year, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mother of Gaynor and Graham, Barry and Soraja, loved grandmother of Robert and Liz, David and Janey, Michael and Kirsty, Nicholas and Monique, Carl and Tim, Travis and Nicole, and Mitchell and proud GG of her 10 great grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Maygrove Lifecare Resthome. A funeral will be held at Orewa Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Saturday 10 October at 11am .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020