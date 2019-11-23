Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Betty BURNNAND

Betty BURNNAND Notice
BURNNAND, Betty. Passed away Peacefully, on 21st November 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Much loved Mum of Marilyn and David, Annette and Clive. Loved Nana of Karen and Colin, Stephen and Philippa, Mark and Shelley. Great Nanny of John, Rochelle, Jessica, Dylan and Blake. "We will always have fond memories " A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11-00am. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
