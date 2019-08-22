Home

BAILEY, Betty (nee Pollard). Passed away peacefully on Monday at the Howick Baptist Home in her 92nd year. She was the much loved wife of the late John and beloved Mother to Barbara, Peter and Irwin Alexander. Adored Nana to Emma-Jane, Rachael, Nathan, Danielle and six vibrant great grandchildren. Betty was a loving, gracious lady. We will miss her and her beautiful smile dearly. The family expresses grateful thanks to the Howick Baptist Rest Home and Hospital staff who without we could not have given Betty the love and respect she so much deserved on her passing. We would love you to celebrate Betty's life by wearing bright colours. A service will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick, Auckland on Monday 26th August 2019 at 11.00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
