COMLEY, Betty Anne (nee Hutchinson). Passed away peacefully on 10th October 2020 at Glenburn Rest Home & Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ivor. Loving mother of Lynne, Gaynor, Cheryl and Glyn and their families. Grandmother of 3 children and 3 great grandchildren. Sincere thanks to all at Glenburn Hospital who cared for her. A service for Betty will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 31st October at 10am. All communications C/- Comley family P O Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland 1345
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020