Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
View Map
Betty Anne (Hutchinson) COMLEY

Betty Anne (Hutchinson) COMLEY Notice
COMLEY, Betty Anne (nee Hutchinson). Passed away peacefully on 10th October 2020 at Glenburn Rest Home & Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ivor. Loving mother of Lynne, Gaynor, Cheryl and Glyn and their families. Grandmother of 3 children and 3 great grandchildren. Sincere thanks to all at Glenburn Hospital who cared for her. A service for Betty will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 31st October at 10am. All communications C/- Comley family P O Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland 1345



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
