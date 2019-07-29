|
COLLINS, Betty-Anne (Bet). On Friday 26th July 2019, peacefully at home in Opotiki. Loved wife of Glenn, super cute and loving mum of Robert and Michelle. Best nana to Mia (Beany). Wonderful niece to Alison. Loved second mum to Raechel, Laura and Elliot and cherished nanny to Ollie, Jasper, Josh and Amelia. Loved mumma to Winnie and Prickles. There will never be another, rocked it since 1953. In accordance with Bet's wishes a private cremation will be held. Communications please to the Collins Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019