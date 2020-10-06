|
SAMPSON, Betty Alice. Peacefully on Friday 2nd October 2020 at North Shore Hospice, aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of Jack (deceased), Devoted Mother of Cheryl (deceased), Brenda, Marlene, Stephen (Sam), Bruce, Paul (deceased). Adored Nana Betty of Nick, Jen, Liam, Kieran, Ben, Jasmine, Robbie, Dayna and Rachelle. Treasured Great Nana of Isla and Will, Ivy and Leo, Jasper, Jack and Cooper. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. John Ambulance Service, www.stjohn.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020