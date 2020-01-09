|
|
|
EMPSON, Betty Alice. On 6th January 2020 aged 93 years, Betty passed peacefully at Winara surrounded by family. Much loved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) beloved mother of Raewyn, Mark, Margaret (deceased), Christine and Marianne. Adored Grandma of Deidre, Stuart, Thurston, Daniel, Hannah and Zahra, Great Grandma of Oscar and Max. And sister to Jean. Special thanks to the staff at Eldon and Winara Rest Homes. A service for Betty will be held at St Margaret's Church, School Road, Te Horo, on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 10.30am. Thereafter, burial will be at the Otaki Cemetery. Donations to The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020