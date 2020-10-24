Home

DUNHAM, Betty Agnes. Passed away peacefully 22 October 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of Ron, Kevin and Grant. Loved mother-in-law of Sally, Tanya, Melissa, Janet and Lea. Devoted and loved Nana to her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, 27 October at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be welcome and may be left at the service. Messages may be sent to the Dunham family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
