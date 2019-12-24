|
MARCHANT, Bettie Rosalie (nee Hounslow). Passed away peacefully on 23 December 2019, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Robbie. Loved Mum of Robert (deceased), Kristine and the late John, Lynette and KD, Colleen and Hans. Adored Nana of Rob, Debbie and Melanie, Glen, Michael and Shane, Craig and Adelle, Matthew and Jason and their partners. Loved and cherished by her many great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bettie's life will be held at the Hakaru RSA, Settlement Road on Friday 27 December at 2pm. All correspondence to: Kris Wintle, PO Box 303, Mangawhai 0540. Many thanks to Ranburn Resthome and Radius Potter Resthome for their loving care of Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019