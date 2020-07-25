|
GILMORE, Bette Lynette. Aged 81 1/2 . On Thursday 23rd July 2020, at Pohlen Hospital, Bette left us very peacefully after a short battle with cancer. She is now finally home. Precious friend and sister in Christ of Gabrielle, Megan and Judith. We are richer for your being in our lives Bette. At Bette's request a private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Cambridge Baptist Church, 58 Queen Street, Cambridge on Thursday 30th July at 1pm. Special thanks to the staff at Pohlen Hospital for their wonderful care of Bette. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service on Thursday or on line to the Pohlen Trust Foundation at www.pohlen.co.nz Broadway Funeral Home, Matamata (FDANZ)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020