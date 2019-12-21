|
KNIGHT, Bette Emily. On 14th December 2019 peacefully at Papakura, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter and much loved Mum of Gary and Leigh, and Lynette and Patrick. Adored Momma of Lisa, Keri, Damien and their families. In accordance with Bette's wishes privately cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at the Papakura RSA, 40 Elliot Street, Papakura on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 2pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019