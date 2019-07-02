|
WILLIAMS, Bethly Muriel (Beth) (nee Yates). Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved sister of Patricia and sister in law of the late Steve Ciprian. Dearly loved Aunt of Annette and Teresa. A beautiful soul leaving us many special memories. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 5 July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Kumeu Village Rest Home for their wonderful care of Aunty Beth. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred animal related charity.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019