FROST, Bethea Eve (Beth). Peacefully on 3rd November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dick. Loved mother of Michael and Barbara, Barry and Brenda, Wayne and Donna and Darryl and Tanya. Loved grandmother of Adam, Ryan , Evan, Marion, Daniel, Kimberley, Tallulah and Fleur- Ange, and great-grand mother of George and Walter. Surrogate grandmother of the four Scott children - Synove, Reinhold, Jimmy and Richard. May she rest in peace. A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at the Leigh Hall, corner Seatoun Avenue and Cumberland Street, Leigh on Friday November 8th at 2:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019